Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mylan NV (MYL)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,774,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 506,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,226,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,280,000 after acquiring an additional 818,059 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 2,715.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,280,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,631 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYL opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

