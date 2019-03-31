Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,313 Humana Inc (HUM)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $351.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

HUM opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $259.13 and a 1 year high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Humana’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

