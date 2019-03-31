Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $291,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,751 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,032 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,225,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $716,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,785,520. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $291,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/actinver-wealth-management-inc-invests-291000-in-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.