Achaogen (AKAO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “Achaogen hosted a 4Q18 conference call yesterday to provide a corporate update. Zemdri sales were $0.5M, consistent w/ pre-announced $0.45-0.5M. Mgmt implemented another corporate restructure in Feb 2019 to conserve resources. Sales force and MSL group has been scaled back to only a few personnel who will focus on a modest number of existing accounts. The move is expected to reduce cash burn to $15-17M in 2Q19, pushing runway to Jun 2019. Mgmt continues to examine strategic options, although no details provided. Zemdri is still used primarily in outpatient setting. Given small commercial infrastructure, it seems unlikely the drug will meaningfully penetrate the inpatient hospital setting even as hospitals gradually add the drug to formulary.””

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAO opened at $0.46 on Friday. Achaogen has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $28.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 520,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $327,664.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,667,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,460,340.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 2,354,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $1,412,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,667,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,324.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,431,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAO. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,864,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 490,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 2,745.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 284,407 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Achaogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 31.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 903,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

