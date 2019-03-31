Aces (ACES) Price Down 51.6% This Week

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Aces coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aces has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. Aces has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00021673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024211 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003729 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005432 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006511 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Aces Profile

Aces is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aces

Aces can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aces should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aces using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

