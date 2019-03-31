AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

ACRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.84.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.78.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,721 shares of company stock worth $78,506. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,545,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.8% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 498,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

