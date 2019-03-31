AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Raised by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.7% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $75.77 and a 12 month high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.48.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

