Aareal Bank AG (ARL) Receives €34.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.91 ($40.59).

ARL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €32.90 ($38.26) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

ARL stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) on Thursday, reaching €27.48 ($31.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €25.82 ($30.02) and a 52 week high of €42.93 ($49.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

