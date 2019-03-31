8,342 Shares in Tribune (TRCO) Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tribune by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,113,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Tribune by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,113,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,923 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Tribune by 100.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,996,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tribune by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,060,000 after purchasing an additional 938,674 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Tribune by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,000,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 945,058 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRCO opened at $46.14 on Friday. Tribune has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Tribune had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $578.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tribune will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

TRCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tribune in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tribune presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

