804 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $212,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Shares of HSIC opened at $60.11 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

