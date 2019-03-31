$787.94 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc (DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to report sales of $787.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.00 million. NOW reported sales of $764.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in NOW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NOW by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NOW by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in NOW by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 666,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,651. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.40. NOW has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

