7,400 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Purchased by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,098,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,800,000 after purchasing an additional 371,662 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,445,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,615,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,975,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in HSBC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 530,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Citigroup cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

HSBC stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

