6,882 Shares in Global Payments Inc (GPN) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $136.52 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $137.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $425,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,577.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $4,505,669.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,191,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,629 shares of company stock worth $27,541,772. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/6882-shares-in-global-payments-inc-gpn-purchased-by-kentucky-retirement-systems.html.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.