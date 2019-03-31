6,465 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Acquired by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,181,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,176 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $191,411,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,799,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,594.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

