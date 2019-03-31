6,440 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $193.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $166.89 and a 12 month high of $204.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

