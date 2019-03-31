5,849 Shares in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5,954.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $824.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $54,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

