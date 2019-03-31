5,708,139 Shares in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,708,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,062,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 86,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,443,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

