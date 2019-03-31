530 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 351 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/530-shares-in-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf-acquired-by-princeton-global-asset-management-llc.html.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.