5,172 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 147.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $299,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $63.18 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

