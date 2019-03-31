494,000 Shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 494,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

