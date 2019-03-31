38,952 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $34.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.0994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/38952-shares-in-spdr-portfolio-small-cap-etf-spsm-acquired-by-sowell-financial-services-llc.html.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.