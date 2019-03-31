30,190 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,356.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,777 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Leroy Nielsen sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $396,104.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $146,834.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,581.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,298. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $21.54 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

