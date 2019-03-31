$3.49 EPS Expected for Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73. Amgen reported earnings per share of $3.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.63.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,691. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.