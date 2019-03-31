$27.99 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $27.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.17 million and the lowest is $27.81 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $25.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $113.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.63 million to $113.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.72 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $123.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,551. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $491,976.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857 shares in the company, valued at $588,362.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 62.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 51.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 75,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

