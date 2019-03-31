2,482 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Purchased by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $147.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $633.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $2,655,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,582,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $182,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $5,494,063. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

