$24.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Boeing Co (BA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to post $24.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.11 billion and the lowest is $20.98 billion. Boeing posted sales of $23.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $110.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.69 billion to $111.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $118.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.95 billion to $120.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.91.

NYSE BA opened at $381.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boeing news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

