$238.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lendingtree Inc (TREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will post sales of $238.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.08 million. Lendingtree reported sales of $181.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lendingtree.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.78.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $351.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.40. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $353.79.

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $307,105.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,929. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,957,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,496,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 173,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,894,000 after acquiring an additional 66,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,737,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 13.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lendingtree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.