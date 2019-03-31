22,130 Shares in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,815 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,181,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,175 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3,656.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,006,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 980,089 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,074,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 647,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 359,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $30.73 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,599.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,127. 16.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

