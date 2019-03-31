1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (FIF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 536,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 17.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 66,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 78,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FIF opened at $15.85 on Friday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

