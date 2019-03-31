19,623,132 Shares in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,623,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,466,000. Norges Bank owned about 8.41% of Paramount Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

PGRE stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.87. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $190.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/19623132-shares-in-paramount-group-inc-pgre-acquired-by-norges-bank.html.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.