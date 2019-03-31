18,454 Shares in KEMET Co. (KEM) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEM. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KEMET alerts:

In related news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $64,293.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $560,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,997 shares of company stock worth $1,807,381. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEM stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $980.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.70.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.36 million. Analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEM. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/18454-shares-in-kemet-co-kem-purchased-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.