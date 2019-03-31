15,000 Shares in Callon Petroleum (CPE) Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,823,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after buying an additional 5,285,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,264,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 1,268,538 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,224,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 928,550 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $5,273,000.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “15,000 Shares in Callon Petroleum (CPE) Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/15000-shares-in-callon-petroleum-cpe-purchased-by-deprince-race-zollo-inc.html.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.