13,355 Shares in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) Acquired by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2,284.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,839,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,923 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $77,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDU opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mdu Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

