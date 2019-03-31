12,500 Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.08% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $666.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $96.13.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $124.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 48.83% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Penn Virginia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “12,500 Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/12500-shares-in-penn-virginia-co-pvac-purchased-by-mackay-shields-llc.html.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.