113,972 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 346,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 191,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 19,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $6.04 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

