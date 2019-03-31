$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for J M Smucker Co (SJM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. J M Smucker posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.17.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $94,570.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $387,867. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

