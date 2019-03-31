$1.85 Million in Sales Expected for Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will report $1.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $5.50 million. Revance Therapeutics reported sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 873.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.94 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $66.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.17). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 3,824.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.83 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.76 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $96,285.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,197.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,557 shares of company stock valued at $302,523. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

