$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blucora Inc (BCOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.46. Blucora posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blucora.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Blucora had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

BCOR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. 288,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Blucora has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

In other Blucora news, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $295,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Blucora by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.