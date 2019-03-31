$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.27 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 2.82%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Consumer Edge downgraded Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

