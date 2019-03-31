$0.60 EPS Expected for Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on Syneos Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $355,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYNH opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

