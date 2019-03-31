$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. National Bank posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Bank will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Bank.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

NBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. 247,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,515. National Bank has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burney S. Warren III sold 19,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $685,271.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,314.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,707 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in National Bank by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.