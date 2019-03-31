$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.81 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 573,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,147. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $963.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

