Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,038,667 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 43,229,390 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,437,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $196,869.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,970 shares in the company, valued at $310,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,874 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Zynga by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Zynga by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,874 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $5.33 on Friday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 266.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $248.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

