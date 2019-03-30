Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 361 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 361 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 327.87.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

