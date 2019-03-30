Zscaler Inc (ZS) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 208.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Zscaler worth $25,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $67,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,889 shares of company stock worth $31,383,625. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zscaler stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
