Zilbercoin Price Tops $0.0238 (ZBC)

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Zilbercoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Zilbercoin has a market cap of $208,251.00 and $0.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilbercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilbercoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006368 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015905 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00164259 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000417 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00046361 BTC.

About Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin (CRYPTO:ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,195,877 coins and its circulating supply is 8,750,209 coins. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc . The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.de

Buying and Selling Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilbercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilbercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilbercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilbercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.