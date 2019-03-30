Zendesk (ZEN) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Deutsche Bank

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zendesk from $71.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zendesk to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.74.

Zendesk stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 1.66. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $172.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.56 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $3,930,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,470,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,558,979.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $440,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,739.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,061 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

