Zebi (ZCO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.21 Million

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $635,549.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00409056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.01583134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00238910 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006815 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Liquid, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.