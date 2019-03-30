Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,531,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,464,000 after purchasing an additional 583,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,218 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,760,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,908,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 100.2% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,040,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,160,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

In other Zayo Group news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 6,142 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $148,390.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $553,167.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John F. Jr. Waters sold 5,548 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $134,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,144 shares of company stock worth $390,039 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZAYO stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $639.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/zayo-group-holdings-inc-zayo-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.