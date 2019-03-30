Zacks: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several brokerages have commented on UTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.
Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.25). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
